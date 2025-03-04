Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition Will Reward $1 Million To Its Winner

One of the things that very few people rightfully predicted about the video game space was that it would grow into such an industry that there would be opportunities for gamers to win real money at tournaments and other sponsored events. eSports may not be what it once was, but certain titles absolutely bring in gamers to fight for prize money and to show that they are some of the greatest gamers around. Now, a brand new tournament is about to start, and Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition won’t just be for some paltry cash money. Instead, it’ll be for one MILLION dollars!

Before you ask, this has never been done in the game before. As noted by IGN, last year, the game did a different version of “The Hunt,” and it was for much less of a reward. It was incredibly popular, though, as over 34 million people played it across 128 million hours!!! That should tell you exactly how popular the game is that so many people would be playing it together for that long just for one event.

Now, as for how Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition will work, it really is quite simple. All players over 13 will be welcome in the event, and they’ll have to go through 24 different challenges within the game world. The better they do, or if they keep winning, the higher their ranking will be. The top ten players in the entire hunt will actually be brought to the dev team’s home base so that they can partake in a final set of challenges with the million dollars at stake!

So, when does the event start? That would be March 13th, and then, on March 24th, things will end, and the top ten gamers of the lot will be decided. Some of the games that you can practice on have been revealed, but there are also 20 that haven’t been named yet. As a result, you’ll likely want to “brush up” on your gaming skills within the universe if you want to stand a chance of withstanding the onslaught of competition that you’ll face.

Some might think that, due to the large amount of players, and those who “dedicate their lives to this” that they “don’t stand a chance.” Yet, you shouldn’t think that way. Everyone has a chance. You just have to hope that your skills are enough to get a chance for glory. Even those who don’t win will get special items! So, if nothing else, do it to say you fought for a million dollars!