Sony PlayStation Makes A Big Change To Their Beta Programs

Some of you PlayStation fans might have participated in Sony’s previous beta programs. Today, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil a new system that is being put in. There’s a new way for everyone to get a chance to participate in a beta test going forward. However, you’ll have to resign up for the opportunity.

Sid Shuman, the senior director for Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, has taken the PlayStation Blog to roll out the new beta information. I’m sure some of you have already participated in a PlayStation beta. Normally, you would sign up for a chance to participate, and if accepted, you would have received an invite. However, there seems to be just a single sign-up offer now to handle all new upcoming beta tests.

The new program will simply be called the Beta Program. Players can sign up, and from there, they will receive offers directly from Sony if chosen. It’s noted that during the registration section of the Beta Program, you can select your interests for potential future tests. So whether you just want to try out new console features, gameplay, or user experience features on the PlayStation website, you’ll be able to check in those tabs so Sony knows where to put you in the pool of willing participants.

Requirements To Sign Up

There are a few aspects you’ll have to make note of when signing up.

-Players will need a valid PlayStation Network account in good standing. Accounts with restrictions or violations will not be eligible for participation.

-You’ll also need to live in selected regions for whatever beta tests Sony might be running.

-Lastly, you’ll need to meet the legal age requirement for the region.

You can sign up starting today right here. This will get you into the pool, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll be selected for the various beta tests. Instead, you will receive email invitations alerting you that a beta is available for you. That doesn’t mean you’ll be locked into participating, but this eliminates the need to constantly sign up for various beta tests Sony might be running for the PS5, its website, PC games, or applications.