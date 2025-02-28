Stardew Valley’s Recent Update Is Causing Switch Crashes

Stardew Valley has had an amazingly successful run. Not only is the game the golden standard for cozy games, it’s also an all-time favorite amongst both casual and hardcore gamers. That’s no mean feat. One factor that has contributed to the game’s lasting success is the consistent support of the devs who continue to refine and improve the game while also adding new content. However, things don’t always go smoothly with updates and the most recent patch 1.16.15.1 is causing crashes on the Nintendo Switch.

I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch.

The game is mostly playable, but there are a few crashes, and some text will be garbled. Avoid artifact troves and back room of adventure guild.

We're working on another patch as fast as possible — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 28, 2025

As spotted by the folks over at Comicbook. Concerned Ape, the game’s creator and developer, shared on Twitter that the most recent update to the game is causing issues on the Nintendo Switch. The update addressed several crashes and added some performance optimisations and even included some new features and easter eggs. However, it seems that the patch also introduced issues for Switch players, causing intermittent crashes.

Concerned Ape notified fans of the issue. The dev also encouraged them to avoid the back room of the Adventure Guild or artefact troves. Both of which can cause the game to crash. Concerned Ape assured fans that the issue is being worked on and that another patch will be released as soon as possible.

At this time the game is still mostly playable, provided one avoids the problem areas. The team behind Stardew Valley is reportedly working on releasing another patch. If you’re worried about encountering problems, it may be worth avoiding any patch-related content. The full patch notes of the Switch patch can be found here.

Concerned Ape's approach of speaking to fans directly and notifying them about the issue is the perfect response. Fans are now aware of the issue and know that it is being addressed. Not all developers handle those challenges so well.