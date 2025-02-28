4A Games Wishes Reburn The Best Of Luck, & Confirms They’re Still Making The Next Metro Game

Just a small assurance that we’re still going back to the Metro.

4A Games has shared a message to Reburn and the public, after the latter revealed their newest game, La Quimera.

Reburn used to be 4A Games’ studio in Ukraine. 4A Games decided to start a new studio in Malta in response to the Ukrainian invasion of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Ukrainian studio decided to start running independently, and renamed themselves to Reburn. Today, there is only one 4A Games, owned by Embracer Group and with its headquarters in Malta.

4A Games posted this message on Twitter:

“Congratulations to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters at Reburn on the announcement of La Quimea, some of whom are former colleagues.

For clarity, we have not rebranded or changed in any way. The same founders and beating heart of the Metro series continue to work on the next Metro game from our studios in Ukraine, Malta, and remotely. We are also still at work on our other new IP as reference in previous Studio Updates.

We can’t wait to celebrate Metro’s 15th birthday with you all in March.”

In an interview with Polygon, Reburn CEO Dmytro Lymar explained that they rebranded precisely to “avoid confusion of having two separately owned companies sharing the same brand 4A Games.

The idea was that it would be better to have the trademark remain with the Metro series, while for the new IP we would create a new brand.”

You can read more about Reburn and La Quimera here, but Embracer and 4A Games of course had to get in front of the news to reassure Metro fans that their next game is definitely still in development.

4A Games produced Metro 2033 in 2010, Metro: Last Light in 2013, and Metro Exodus in 2019. Aside from this, they released a remaster of the first two games, Metro Redux, in 2014, and a VR title, Metro Awakening, last year.

While Metro fans have certainly been waiting some time for the next game after Metro Exodus, it isn’t necessarily an unreasonably long wait. For better or worse, games now do take as long to make as the six year gap between Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus.

It’s also notable that this 4th Metro game is one of the few that survived Embracer’s restructuring from 2022. They last reassured fans that the game was still in the works in February of last year, so it’s clear that the fans have not forgotten about their preferred post-apocalyptic shooter/commentary on Eastern European society.

Hopefully, that hint they dropped about Metro’s anniversary means we will be getting actual news this March.