Steam Is Getting Six Daily Deals!

Originally only two Daily Deals were shared, that grew to four in January of 2024 and now it’s growing to six.

Steam’s Daily Deals is a program introduced by Valve to boost sales. That might sound counter-intuitive but incentivising game purchases is something that Valve does exceptionally well. Previously only four games would appear as Daily Deals, now that number has grown to six. This is just one of several updates introduced to the Daily Deals Program.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. Valve shared over on its news page how the Daily Deals Program helped to boost sales of over 2500 games. This figure is on track to keep growing as time progresses too. As shared on the news page, the Daily Deal Program has been around for over 10 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

During 2024, Valve showcased 2843 games across 68 countries. The games typically received over 10 million impressions as a result of that single-day promotion. 87% of the games that made it onto the Daily Deals page in 2024 had never been highlighted by the program. The games featured often generated huge earnings.

Today Valve has added multiple updates to the Daily Deals Program.

Updates

Promotion Recap – Where developers can track how their game has done after the event.

Daily Deal History – Where developers can compare the Daily deal event performance to that of other promotions.

Expanding Daily Deals to Six Spots – In January of 2024, four spots were added to the Daily Deals section. As a result of the success of those two additional spots, Valve has decided to add an additional two.

These insights offer gamers an interesting look behind the curtain of game sales and development. Additionally, it means that more games are going to be on sale more often. This means that we are all likely to spend more money!

If you’re trying to be budget-conscious or are just interested in finding your next purchase, Steam is currently hosting its Next Fest. There are several free demos available so hop online and give them a whirl.