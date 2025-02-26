Xbox Wireless Controller Is Getting A Firmware Update

Microsoft’s Xbox February Update is live. It’s packed too, included in this update are new Cloud Gaming features, more cloud-playable games and Xbox Wireless Controller firmware updates.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. A new Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update has dropped. This update brings with it a number of refinements.

There have been several interesting developments in the design of controllers over the past 30 years. The controllers can often be as divisive as the consoles they interface with. The N64 controller introduced the first small format analogue stick, the PlayStation 1 controller was the first to integrate twin analogue sticks, and the first staggered analogue sticks were introduced by both the Xbox controller and Gamecube controller. That staggered layout led to several schoolyard debates. Xbox has stayed true to this layout since and iterated on their controllers accordingly.

After all of that time making and iterating on a controller format, Xbox is still refining the experience. Their new update improves thumbstick auto-centring, trigger adjustments and mouse-to-thumbstick inputs. The Xbox Wireless controller is used on multiple devices and even by many PC gamers. Those wishing to update their controller firmware need only connect to an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or PC and use the Xbox Accessories app to install the update.

Another feature that was announced in this update was the ability to invite friends to join an Xbox Cloud Gaming session by sending your friends a link. They can join right from their phone, PC or Smart TV. To find out more about this update click here.