Invite Friends To Your Xbox Cloud Gaming Session With A Link

The Xbox February Update is live and included in the update are new Cloud Gaming features, more cloud-playable games and Xbox Wireless Controller firmware updates. Xbox announced that they are testing a new way to invite friends to join a cloud gaming session using links.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. A new Cloud Gaming feature is dropping that will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers who are using Cloud Gaming to invite their friends to join by sending a link. This link can be sent using a direct message, group chat or even via other social media. The Invited Player can join from their phone, web browser or Smart TV.

There are however a few caveats:

All players need an active Xbox account and they also require a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

All players need an entitlement to the game, this likely means that it either needs to be in the player’s library or they need to have access to it via Game Pass.

The number of players who can join is limited by the game and not by Cloud Gaming.

The inviting player can revoke access to the link whenever they like, which will stop new players from joining. They will also have the ability to remove existing players from the session if the game allows for it.

It’s worth mentioning that this kind of setup is heavily reliant on a good, stable internet connection and the feature is still in Beta so it may not perform as expected at this time.

In addition, Xbox also shared that more Cloud playable games are being added to the supported games list. These are games that players can play from their own library with cloud gaming on supported devices. In other words, no Xbox console is required. To check out the newly supported games click here.