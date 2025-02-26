New Music Is Being Made For Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition

It’s been a big day for those looking forward to Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch next month. Earlier today, we showed you the overview trailer that highlighted the game’s story, mechanics, and the teases of what’s to come. However, that’s not the only noteworthy news that was dropped today. Over on the series official Japanese Twitter page, the team noted that composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Misaki Mase would be returning to or joining the game to help make music for the expanded story that is coming. This is a big win for gamers as the series’ music is known to be quite good.

The official translation of the tweet reads:

“The additional story of “Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition” will feature new music by Hiroyuki Sawano and Misaki Mase! It’s exciting!”

Sawano’s style of music is known to many, as he’s helped create memorable tracks for numerous high-profile anime series. In that vein, Monolith Soft’s RPG franchise and the ones that have come before it are known for their anime stylings, especially in certain entries where the team doesn’t even try to hide its anime influences.

Much is not known about the additional storyline that the game will have, including how long it’ll be and whether it’ll wrap up the main story’s cliffhanger that ended the original Wii U title. Based on what we saw in the overview trailer, something is happening on Planet Mira, and it’s taking the colony of New Los Angeles with it. As such, the team the player avatar is on must work together to figure out what’s going on, explore new areas, and see what threats lie in this new “state” they’re in. Whether we get true closure or not remains to be seen, but it’s fair to be hopeful that things will be wrapped up.

That’s not the only new content, though. Previous trailers, including the newest one, have highlighted how the game will bring in cut content that the Wii U version didn’t get, including new characters and new versions of the Skells that can be used in combat. It’s possible that even more has been added to the game that we don’t know about yet. After all, Monolith Soft and Nintendo likely want to keep some things “under wraps” so that gamers will have some fun experiences when they try it out for themselves.

All roads and Skell flights lead to the game’s arrival on March 20th. Pre-orders are available now.