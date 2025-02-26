Fable Delayed So Devs Could Deliver It On PS5 At Launch Says Insider

PlayStation 5 owners have been enjoying the fact that several first-party Microsoft titles have been coming to the console. It’s a new trend for Microsoft as they don’t seek to label the game as exclusive to Xbox going forward. Instead, they want to bring games to where players are, which means offering games on rival platforms. So when Microsoft unveiled that Fable was recently delayed, there was new speculation as to whether the reason for the delay announcement was connected to the PlayStation 5.

Fable was initially set to be released this year. However, as you likely know, yesterday, we got the word it was delayed. There wasn’t much revealed about why Xbox is pushing this game back. Playground Games, the folks who brought out the Forza Horizon series, has been working on this title, and now they are getting a little more time to flesh this game out for its grand debut.

Now, a credible industry insider on Resertera, NateDrake, has some new speculation as to why the developers pushed the game back. Their post speculates that this delay allowed developers more time to polish and get Fable ready for the PlayStation 5. We might see the game launch on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5 at the same time in 2026.

Of course, that’s just speculation, and we’re not given any insight into whether Fable is actually set to land on the PlayStation 5 console. We wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft does reveal a PlayStation 5 version of the game. However, as it stands right now, the only confirmed platforms for this upcoming RPG are the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Meanwhile, we’re now having to wait and see if we get a more narrow release window for Fable. As it stands, the game is only slated to release sometime in 2026. Now we have all year to wait and see if Microsoft offers to highlight anything new for Fable fans or if we’ll be sitting in the dark until next year arrives.