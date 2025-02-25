Framework Announces A New Powerhouse Tiny Desktop

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Gaming Performance

Pricing options

Image source

Framework has had a busy day, the company is currently hosting an event in San Francisco. At that event, they announced a new AMD-powered Framework Laptop 13 as well as a new Laptop 12 – a budget offering with a touchscreen. That’s not all folks, Framework also announced a tiny desktop that’s sure to pack a punch.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. Framework has announced its first Tiny Desktop. Some Framework fans have previously converted their Framework Laptops into Desktop PCs, but this is the first official offering from Framework and it’s much more than just a redesign of one of their laptops.

Image source

This little beast is a 4.5-liter mini ITX PC. It’s using an AMD APU called the Strix Halo and it’ll boast some pretty big RAM options depending on the selected SKU. Sadly, the RAM won’t be upgradeable which is reportedly because of some hardware limitations.

On speaking with Linus from LTT, Framework founder and CEO Nirav Patel spoke on how the company had asked AMD about upgradeable memory and the company had this to say:

“They[AMD] ran simulations they ran studies they just determined It’s not possible with Strix Halo to do LP Cam. The signal integrity doesn’t work out because of how that memory is spanning out over the 256-bit bus.” – Nirav Patel

So it’s likely a good idea to go for the largest RAM option available. The performance of the Strix Halo is similar to that of the RTX 4060. According to stats shared by Framework the Max 385 and Max 395 achieved the following frame rates:

Gaming Performance

Monster Hunter Wilds (1440p) Max + 385 – 67fps Max + 395 – 85.39fps

Cyberpunk 2077(1440p) Max + 385 – 70.89fps Max + 395 – 73.74fps

Marvel Rivals (1440p) Max + 385 – 63.3fps Max + 395 – 65fps

Valorant(1440p) Max + 385 – 258+fps Max + 395 – 258+fps



Pricing options

$1,999 – Max+ 395 16 CPU cores, 40 graphics cores, 64MB L3 cache and 128GB of RAM

$1,499 – Max+ 395 16 CPU cores, 40 graphics cores, 64MB L3 cache and 64GB of RAM

$1,099 – Max+ 385 8 CPU cores, 32 graphics cores, 32MB L3 cache and 32GB of RAM

The Framework Desktop PC will reportedly ship in Q3 with preorders opening today. In other news, Nintendo added the Music for Super Mario Bros. 2 to the Nintendo Music App. Find out more here.