Tanuki: Pon’s Summer Is Coming To Game Pass

There are certain genres of games that can feel overdone and can sometimes feel stale, racing games, fps games, action titles. This is where the Indy scene comes to our rescue. Cursed to Golf was one such game. It released on multiple platforms and was a fun introduction to a new concept that hadn’t really been explored. The same is true of Tanuki: Pon’s Summer developed by ex-Chuhai Labs Developers who founded Denkiworks. Tanuki: Pon’s Summer is a chilled RPG and it’s now coming to Xbox Game Pass.

As spotted by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Tanuki: Pon’s Summer was developed by former Chuhai Labs and Q-Games developers. In it, players take on the role of Pon a Tanuki, whose destiny is to restore a Tanuki God’s Shrine. In an attempt to raise the funds, Pon will take on various tasks around the local town. Assisting residents. While Pon delivers packages or waits tables he will also be able to try out various activities. Like Sumo wrestling, baseball, drumming and of course grabbing some epic hang time on a delivery bike.

This is the first title from Denkiworks. It’ll be available on Steam as well as Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in late 2025. If you’d like to watch the Xbox advert it is embedded below. To see Tanuki: Pon’s Summer Steam store page click here.

For those of you who are Steam gamers, it’s currently the Steam Next Fest. Each of these events allows players to try out a variety of games on Steam to find out more about the Steam Next fest click here. The second wave of Xbox Game Pass games for February were announced last week, it’s quite an impressive list, if you would like to find out more click here.