Samurai Pizza Cats Is Finally Getting A Game!

Samurai Pizza Cats is an anime series that was first released in 1990. The show only ran for one season but developed a cult following. Fans of the series are finally getting a video game.

As spotted by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Samurai Pizza Cats an anime series from 1990 is getting a video game as part of its 35th anniversary celebration. The game was announced today and already has a Steam store page up and running. Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past does not as yet have a release date.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past has both the makings of a 2D metroidvania with fast-paced platforming action, paired with what seems to be top-down exploration mode. This will offer players a chance to explore little Tokyo from a new perspective. Players will be able to instantly switch between each of the three cats as they progress through the levels. The art style is reminiscent of most animated shows from the 1990s. So it’s sure to scratch that nostalgic itch for several of you. All three of the Pizza Cats are back in this game. You’ll be able to level up as you prepare to fight The Big Cheese an evil rat trying to take over Little Tokyo.

The game’s announcement trailer opens with a fully animated clip featuring the show’s original voice actors who will reportedly also feature in the game. If you’d like to watch the full reveal trailer it’s linked below. The Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past Steam store page can be found here.

This isn’t the only Steam announcement that broke today, Steam also shared that its Next Fest will start on Monday with demos for several games! If you’d like to find out more, click here.