Space Marine 2’s Saber Interactive Will Make A Hasbro Game Based On One Of Their “Tentpole IPs”

Hasbro has just confirmed that they’re making a new game with Saber Interactive.

Hasbro’s CEO Chris Cocks shared this in his presentation in the company’s latest financial meeting:

“Hasbro and Saber Interactive will be collaborating on an all-new videogame partnership developed by the team behind 2024’s mega hit, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Combining high octane single player action and amazing multi-play with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title based on one of our tentpole IPs is sure to be a hit.”

Hasbro has a rich history in video games, starting with their in-house video game publisher, Hasbro Interactive, in 1995. Jump to today and what’s fresh in everyone’s minds is 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios and based on Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons license. Gamers were somewhat perplexed that Hasbro allowed Larian Studios to move on without making a Baldur’s Gate 4, but it seemed they had other plans of their own.

The iconic toy company is making a new shift towards making less toys, at least temporarily, and making more video games, with $ 1 billion invested in this new venture. As Transformers fan site Seibertron observed, this year will be particularly pivotal in that shift.

Most outlets are speculating that this upcoming Saber Interactive game must be a Transformers game. While there’s no doubt that Transformers is as huge a tentpole IP as it gets, we aren’t so sure. For those who don’t remember, earlier this year we reported on the cancellation of Splash Damage’s Transformers Reactivate. That project may have fallen victim to bad actors that were scamming Hasbro.

This doesn’t mean that we are ruling out a Transformers video game from Saber Interactive entirely, but we think Hasbro will be a bit more cautious than to just sign the franchise up for another deal so soon. If anything, we think the likely candidate for Saber Interactive’s next IP could be G.I. Joe.

Hasbro’s CEO also alluded to making “all new video games with G.I. Joe,” although he did not make any new announcements for any new games. We did also report on rumors that an internal Hasbro studio is making a G.I. Joe game focused on Snake Eyes, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that they could have multiple projects based on the franchise.

With that said, Saber could certainly be working on many of Hasbro’s other original properties as well. For example, as of 2019, Hasbro bought own Saban Entertainment, making them the current owners of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Subsequently, if we remember that Saber also makes racing and strategy games, that opens up possibilities such as a real Micro Machines racing game revival, or perhaps new adaptations of their strategy board games, such as Axis & Allies, Battleship, and Diplomacy.

And there are tons of deep cuts in Hasbro’s IP library that would make excellent, if unlikely, new games, such as M.A.S.K., Inhumanoids, and NERF.

Whatever this new game is, this announcement in their financial meeting could be a sign that they're ready to announce the game itself very soon.