Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Update 3 Has Arrived

Fans have always wanted to step into the shoes of Indiana Jones, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is far from the first video game in the series. It is perhaps the first game to really do the franchise justice. But as is often the case the game has some issues that need to be addressed. Good news, Update 3 is here.

As spotted by the folks over at Game Rant, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received its third update today. This is a big update with many features and fixes, so check out the full patch notes here.

Here are some of the highlights of Update 3:

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 has been added, players can enable Multi Frame Generation.

Where Path Tracing is enabled Ray-Traced Local lights have been added, which will bring higher-quality shadows.

Full Ray Tracing has been added for AMD and Intel Graphics Cards

AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation have been added.

A number of general bug fixes have been addressed.

Some graphics issues that caused inconsistent animations during cutscenes have been addressed.

Various issues that affected missions and quests have been addressed, some of which could be game-breaking or lead to soft locks.

Audio issues that caused NPCs and Indy to repeat lines have been addressed as well as other smaller little audio fixes.

There have been a number of stability improvements addressing crashes and freezes, some of which occurred when navigating UIs, skipping credits and saving games.

A number of PC specific fixes were introduced fixing crashes at start up that affected certain graphics cards. Fixed a number of NVIDIA latency and frame generation issues.

As stated above these are just a few of the fixes introduced in this update. To see the full patch notes click here. While Indiana Jones and The Great Circle was very well received by PC and console players, Steam Deck players had mixed to middling experiences. To find out more click here.