Among Us 3D Coming To Steam, Demo Arriving Next Week!

It’s hilarious to think about the success of a certain “sus” franchise, as it was released to no fanfare and then became the most popular thing around in 2020 and beyond once the global pandemic locked us all inside with no true way to interact with people. Thus, gamers looked for titles that they could truly have fun with one another, and InnerSloth‘s title fit the bill perfectly. The game has grown immensely over the years and continues to be popular today. Now, InnerSloth has revealed Among Us 3D, a modified version of its VR title where you don’t need a VR headset to play it.

Unlike the original version, the game is entirely set in 3D and in the first-person perspective. That means you’ll truly have to watch your back, front, and sides so that you don’t get attacked by the Imposter/Imposters that roam around every level. Now, unlike MANY other VR games, Innersloth’s attempt in the “dimension” was actually quite successful. It got good reviews and sold over a million copies! The reason they’re likely bringing it to a place like Steam, where you can wishlist it now, is to open up the fun to new players who would like to try it without having to buy an expensive VR headset.

Here’s a small teaser trailer for the game below:

As you can see, Among Us 3D will play exactly as you would expect the game to play, with you all going around the various maps, trying to complete challenges, and trying to stay alive. Or, if you’re The Imposter, trying to sneakily work your way through the place and kill everyone before getting caught and ejected out the airlock.

It’s fun to see things not only in 3D but how the first-person perspective shifts how you interact with people and how you might see your untimely demise. In the 2D version, you had a much grander view of the map, allowing you to see who was generally around you and thus could prepare for what might happen. Here, though, you’re limited by what your “eye” can see, and that adds a new level of intensity and drama to the mix.

For those who want to give it a shot and see what it’s really all about, a demo arrives next week via the “Steam Next Fest!” So, get ready to deduce the truth or kill everyone around you. It’s not sus. Nope, it’s not sus at all…