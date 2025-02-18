The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Gets Its Best Discount Yet

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is a PC gaming handheld with a feature set that is slightly better than that of the Steam Deck. However, it is a Windows handheld and that comes with its own benefits and drawbacks. But if you want the Linux experience that can be achieved too with minor work. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is currently the cheapest it has ever been.

As shared by the folks over at IGN. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is the cheapest it has ever been. Sadly this is only for those of you in North America. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is better than the Steam Deck in a few key ways. One aspect that might attract Linux-averse gamers is the fact that the Z1 Extreme comes with Windows. However, if you like the Asus for better screen and beefier processor, but would still like to experience the Linux ecosystem then there are options like Bazzite a community-based Linux project that offers all of the features of the Steam Deck and more.

Here are the specs of the Asus Rog Ally Z1 Extreme:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics

RAM: 16GB of LPDDR5 (6400MT/s)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 40WH

Weight: 608g

Screen: 7inch 1920×1080 120Hz

OS: Windows 11 Home

The device also comes with an included travel case and power brick. Bundled with the console is a free month of Game Pass Ulitmate. The Z1 Extreme is currently $449.99 from Best Buy. That’s a $200 savings when compared to the typical retail price.

