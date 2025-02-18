Marvel Rivals Team Has Reportedly Been Laid Off

Well, it’s already been a tough year in the video game industry. We’ve seen plenty of announcements regarding game cancellations and layoffs within the industry. However, what we were not expecting to hear is a team of developers laid off after delivering a bit of a hit title. But new reports suggest that is exactly what happened with the team that brought out Marvel Rivals.

A new report from Insider Gaming revealed that NetEase Games has laid off the team responsible for the game’s development. What’s surprising is that this seemed to be a hit title. The game on Steam alone still holds a positive reception from reviews, with fans waiting to see what new content will come into the mix next.

However, as Insider Gaming reports, the game director Thaddeus Sasser left a message on LinkedIn revealing the news to followers. Noting that this is such a weird industry as his team was just laid off after delivering a successful new franchise.

You can read Thaddeus’s post right here. However, it’s noted that efforts are being made to find the developers affected by this recent cut a new place to land. Again, we’re just as surprised this came out, given how well Marvel Rivals had been doing.

This is such a weird industry… My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games… …and were just laid off! Oh well! Times are tough all over – Let’s find these incredible people new jobs, because we all need to eat, right? – Thaddeus Sasser

While Netease might be downsizing some of its teams, it’s unfortunate to hear that a group that spent so much time delivering a successful title wasn’t able to avoid the boot. As it stands, Netease has yet to make a statement on this move or explain why this team in particular was removed. Likewise, we’re left wondering what the future might hold for Marvel Rivals.

As it stands, the game is still readily available to download and enjoy. For players interested in the game who have yet to try the game, this hero shooter is free to play and available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.