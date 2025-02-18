Nintendo Reveals Switch Vouchers Won’t Work On Switch 2 Games, And Their Gold Points Program Is Ending (Again)

Clearly, the Switch 2 will have different incentive programs than the Switch has.

Nintendo has made a pair of announcements that clearly indicates their transition from the Switch to the Switch 2.

First off, they added this language to the support page about Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers:

“Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 system.”

Subsequently, they have formally announced that they are ending the MyNintendo Gold Points Program. In Nintendo’s words:

“Thank you for participating in the My Nintendo Rewards program.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025, users will no longer be able to earn My Nintendo Gold Points.

Gold Points will no longer be earned for digital purchases on Nintendo eShop after 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025.

Gold Points will no longer be earned on physical games that release after 3/24/2025. For physical games that released on or before 3/24/2025, Gold Points may still be earned by registering eligible titles within one year from the original release date of the game.

All earned Gold Points will continue to be valid and redeemable for 12 months after they are issued. (Points due to expire will expire on the last day of each month at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.)

Please note that there are no changes to how you redeem the Gold Points you already earned.”

Both incentive programs were introduced to encourage Switch owners to buy games on the Nintendo Switch. But availing of Gold Points and Game Vouchers also required that you make a MyNintendo account, so they were also a way to get you to actively engage with Nintendo more.

The MyNintendo progam was originally introduced on the Wii U and 3DS, connected to the Nintendo Account’s predecessor, Nintendo Network. Nintendo also introduced the idea of MyNintendo points on these consoles, where you earn 10 % back of what you paid for in Wii U and 3DS games, as in-store credit in the form of points. That program was also discontinued after the Switch was established, in favor of the Switch’s own points system.

While Nintendo did explain that Nintendo Accounts were carrying over from the Switch to the Switch 2, these announcements indicate that it won’t be a 100 % seamless one-to-one transition.

It goes without saying, but both these programs have been very successful for Nintendo. Game Vouchers in particular may have helped drive the long tail of Nintendo’s first party titles, but they may have also gotten huge benefits from the points system encouraging gamers to buy more games from different developers, helping spread the pie.

While there’s no guarantee that these incentive programs will return, we would be surprised if Nintendo didn’t bring them back in some form. And the only reason we think they wouldn’t do that is if they have come up with even better discounts and rewards for a new incentive program for the Switch 2.