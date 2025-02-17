Mortal Kombat 1 Might Be Getting

Mortal Kombat is a household fighting game. One feature that has always captured the minds of its players is finishers. Those magical final moves that end a fight in the most spectacular fashion. Well, it sounds like the opposite might be coming to Mortal Kombat 1, Quitalities are rumoured to be in the works.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Rumours suggest that Quitalities are coming to Mortal Kombat 1. What are Quitalities you might ask? Quitalities were first introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Effectively when a player quits or in the case of Mortal Kombat 1, when they are disconnected from online play they will do themselves an injury of the finisher variety. These moves serve a useful purpose and in keeping with the game are often quite gory. Their brutal nature is only heightened by the fact that they are somewhat self-inflicted.

Thanks @MatthewDim40523 for tag me

Here are another 2 missing from the video, so looks like only Omniman and Conan doesn't have one.



I didn't try to trigger it in the game because I'm bussy finishing some stuff of the demo of my own game https://t.co/TqBKyauY0G pic.twitter.com/hL4QzLRXwf — Interloko (@interloko) February 16, 2025

A Mortal Kombat 1 leaker who goes by Interloko shared the news on Twitter. Another Mortal Kombat fan shared a video on Reddit showcasing Quitalities. These are animations from the game files and they are remarkably well-polished for an unreleased feature. They showcase the various Quitalities well. While these are leaks paired with some pretty convincing-looking visual evidence there has yet to be any form of official confirmation so take this all with a pinch of salt.

Comment

byu/InfiniteNightZ from discussion

inMortalKombat

There were rumors last year that NetherRealm was going to stop creating DLC for the game for Mortal Kombat 1. However, Ed Boon debunked these rumors and stated that the team would continue working on DLC. If you would like to find out more about this statement then click here.