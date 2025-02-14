Jeff Grub Thinks Bungie Wants To Speak To Marathon Fans Directly

Sony hosted its first State of Play event of 2025 on the 12th of February. While there were a few exciting announcements, fans of the upcoming game Marathon by Bungie were disappointed to not receive any information at the State of Play. Jeff Grub has a theory as to why this is the case.

As shared by Redditor Keqpup. Jeff Grub spoke about the absence of Marathon and any other Bungie related content over on Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess. Marathon is a highly anticipated PVP shooter, it is the next iteration in a line of Marathon games that started in 1994. Marathon was one of the earliest games to implement free-look mouse, which is the standard for first person games now.

According to Jeff Grub, no announcement was made because Bungie would like to address fans directly in their own showcase. He speculated that the next update on Marathon will likely only happen around April.

“Marathon wasn’t there because they’re probably going to do their own thing. Bungie does their own thing usually for Destiny, they’re going to adopt that same “we’re talking to our audience” strategy this year as well, so I think in April we’ll probably hear from them about Marathon and it would just be its own thing separate from a State of Play.”~ Jeff Grub

Bungie’s new take on its old franchise is a high definition, science-fiction extraction, looter-shooter. Players will fight to survive in an evolving world striving to achieve some modicum of greatness. Find out more about Marathon here.

The game is still in development at the time of writing. Xbox, PlayStation 5 and PC gamers can expect to see the game in the future, but no firm release date has been confirmed yet, despite various theories that the game might release in April.