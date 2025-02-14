Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

The Epic Games Store 2024 Year In Review

by

295 million PC players used the Epic Games Store last year.

The Epic Games Store released its Year in review and has gone from strength to strength. The number of PC players has increased significantly since last year. 

As shared by the folks over at Eurogamer. Epic Games Store shared their year in review. With it came the revelation that 295 Million PC gamers made use of the store over the past 12 months. The Epic Games Store saw an increase of over 25 million since 2023. Epic Games Store players clocked 2.68 billion hours of playtime. 

The Epic Games Store hasn’t just been cashing in on Players either. The stores Free Games Program – gives players a new free game every week. This program has been running for five years at the time of writing. Epic noted that the program had offered players the chance to build up a collection of games to the tune of over $2000. They also announced that the program will continue in 2025. 

Epic attributes their success in part to their growing game catalog. According to Epic, a chief proponent of the growing games catalog are the self-publishing tools they provide. In 2025, 1100 games were added to the Epic Games Store catalog, the Epic payments reached $255 million. While that figure is down 18% from last year. Total spending on Epic games including publisher specific payment methods are up 15% to $1.09 billion.

Epic also shared the top titles of 2024 as well as highlighting the features they introduced over the past year. These features included games on mobile, EA play and an expanded search beta. Epic also highlights what features the company has planned for 2025. Some of these features include gifting, multi-platform social, non-gaming apps and platform store switching.

Finally, Epic highlighted 20 of the most anticipated games coming to the store in 2025. If you’d like to check out the full year in review you can do so here.

The Epic Games Store is also hosting a rather large sale. If you’d like to find out more, click here

