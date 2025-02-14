Avowed Hit # 1 On Steam’s Top Sellers Chart, And It’s Still In Early Access!

Avowed hasn’t even properly released yet, but it’s already making waves where it counts.

We’ll leave it to Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg to share the news:

“Avowed just hit #1 on Steam, thank you to those who helped support our launch!”

He shared a screenshot of Steam’s Top Sellers list by revenue, where it overtook other recent and upcoming games like Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, and Monster Hunter Wilds. Marvel Rivals itself dropped to the number 8 spot.

As of this writing, Marvel Rivals is back on top, with Avowed a solid number two, followed by Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and Monster Hunter Wilds. It’s clear that a lot of people have picked up this game on Steam already, and it may also have similarly high sales numbers on Xbox. You can check how the charts are going as you read this here.

It certainly got us curious, how many people are playing Avowed right now? Based on SteamDB data, the players peaked at the start of Early Access with 9,270 concurrent players, from six hours when it was available. As of this writing, that number has nearly halved to 4,546 players.

Of course, there is no way that Avowed would have passed Marvel Rivals if only those 9,000 + concurrent players bought the game. We can assume that there’s a larger number of Steam players who bought Obsidian’s action RPG, but didn’t pre-order it.

Now, one extra reason that this data is important is that Microsoft has changed their policies to hide a lot of their sales and financial information. That includes their gaming business, Xbox as well as their gaming studios.

We have already seen that Microsoft will pat themselves on the back for releasing a really successful Call of Duty, but still not tell us exactly what those sales numbers are. So fans may be frustrated, but we aren’t likely to find out how many copies of Avowed sell at launch.

We’re not saying that there’s zero chance of it happen, but we suppose Microsoft and Obsidian would have to have a reason to share this information. As the initial salvo of Microsoft’s 2025, we do expect that Avowed will be one of the big blockbuster hits of what is expected to be the biggest year in video games to date, when it releases next week, February 18, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Game Pass.