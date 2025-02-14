Tides Of Annihilation Is The Next Big Action Game From China – But It Might Not Be Just Another Soulsborne

Maybe these Chinese devs know how to make other games too.

A new action game has been revealed in this week’s State of Play, but like most of the games in that show, it’s not a PlayStation exclusive.

Tides of Annihilation is the first game coming from a new Chengdu based studio named Eclipse Glow. As shared by Gematsu, Eclipse Glow provided this description for the press release:

“When London suddenly comes under siege by an Outworld invasion, the only survivor, Gwendolyn, discovers a mysterious power to command the legendary Knights of the Round Table. Driven by vengeance and a desire to save her sister, she embarks on a journey to defeat the demi-gods of the outworld. When the fate of two worlds is in her hands, what will she choose?

As Gwendolyn, players are immersed in a thrilling adventure, battling enemy hordes alongside spectral knights in a twisted version of modern London and the fantasy realm of Avalon. Only by defeating the demi-gods of Avalon will players save both Gwendolyn’s family and the world.

Featuring a narrative inspired by Arthurian legend, Tides of Annihilation is derived from classic action games, with distinct features such as a unique dual-knight fighting system and immense levels in the form of gigantic knights roaming the city of London.

Key Features

Unleash the Power of Spectral Knights – Wield the power of dual forces of 10+ spectral knights, and customize your fighting style to unleash devastating combos.

– Wield the power of dual forces of 10+ spectral knights, and customize your fighting style to unleash devastating combos. Modern London meets Medieval Fantasy – Explore iconic landmarks of a broken modern London altered by an otherworldly invasion.

– Explore iconic landmarks of a broken modern London altered by an otherworldly invasion. Interact With Colossal Knights – Roaming the City As players explore London, they’ll encounter massive mobile knights roaming the environment. More than set pieces, these are dynamic, interconnected vertical challenges players will explore, interact with and eventually eventually fight against them.

– Roaming the City As players explore London, they’ll encounter massive mobile knights roaming the environment. More than set pieces, these are dynamic, interconnected vertical challenges players will explore, interact with and eventually eventually fight against them. Exhilarating, Frenetic Boss Battles – Face off against over 30 bosses, each based on Knights of Round Table lore, each featuring their own distinct abilities. Utilize a variety of tactics to defeat them and adapt to a flow of challenging, unique fights.

– Face off against over 30 bosses, each based on Knights of Round Table lore, each featuring their own distinct abilities. Utilize a variety of tactics to defeat them and adapt to a flow of challenging, unique fights. Unlock the Secrets of Your Legendary Power – Embark on a journey of revenge and reunion in an Outworld shrouded by the mysterious Gray Fog. Discover the truth behind Gwendolyn’s origin and her power to determine the fate of two worlds.

Following the announcement trailer, Eclipse Glow also shared an extended gameplay trailer. While most of us did see that Tides of Annihilation looked like another grim Soulslike title, gameplay tells a different story.

In fact, the setting and presentation will evoke memories of the Darksiders games, at least for those fans who played those titles. Eclipse Glow is comprised of developers who worked for Sega, Ubisoft, and Gameloft, on a variety of titles from Assassin’s Creed to Yakuza. So, in spite of first impressions, this may be more than just another run-of-the-mill Soulslike. We’re certainly looking forward to learning more, as Eclipse Glow hasn’t even shared a release date.

But at least we do know that Tides of Annihilation is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can watch the extended trailer courtesy of IGN below.