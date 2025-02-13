Le Sserafim Is Coming Back To Collaborate With Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a new plan to get fans back after Marvel Rivals’ overwhelming success, and this time, they may have gotten a little crazy.

They made this announcement on the official Overwatch Twitter account:

“Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM is officially coming back for round two, and we know some girlies who are just as hyped as we are!

Check out this special message from @le_sserafim and stay tuned for more info during Season 15: Honor and Glory”

Blizzard and Source Music collaborated on the first Overwatch 2 x Le Sserafim event in November 1 to 20, 2023. They coordinated the event to celebrate the release of their first English language single, Perfect Night, a few days earlier on October 27, 2023.

As you can imagine, the event mainly featured cosmetics for Overwatch’s cast of girly girlies to dress up as group members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. You could earn some of these cosmetics with limited time in-game challenges, but you could also buy them in the in-game shop.

We know that Blizzard and Source Music had some kind of long term deal in mind because they brought back the Overwatch 2 cosmetics in August 2024 to commemorate the Perfect Night music video hitting 100 million views on YouTube.

Of course, this is hardly the first modern day kpop crossover with video games, but it certainly comes at an interesting time for both parties. As we noted, Blizzard can’t pretend that Overwatch 2 hasn’t been affected by the team shooter made by their Chinese business partner NetEase, Marvel Rivals.

Subsequently, Le Sserafim had huge success with Perfect Night in 2023, but they reached new career peaks in 2024. They debuted in their first US awards show in that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

On the same show, they won the Push Performance of the Year Award for their first 2024 single, Easy. They also enjoyed crossover success across the US, Korea, and Japan, in 2024. Le Sserafim earned other accolades, but what we’re mainly pointing out here is that their profile is considerably higher now than it was at the time of their last collaboration.

As loyal and hardcore Le Sserafim’s fandom, are, we of course don’t expect them to square up to something as huge as the Marvel license. But this will be a good step forward for Blizzard to build goodwill with the Overwatch 2 fandom.