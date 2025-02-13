Hell Is Us Release Date Officially Confirmed

There’s been plenty of interest in the upcoming game Hell Is Us since it was first revealed to the public. Now, thanks to the official PlayStation State of Play event, we can attach a release date to this game. So get ready; this action-adventure title should hit the marketplace this September.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on Hell Is Us, this is a game coming from the development team Rogue Factor. Players are tossed into this world as a United Nations peacekeeper named Remi. Setting off to your war-torn country, Remi seeks to find his parents, only to learn that the area has become infested with supernatural beasts. A mysterious calamity event has occurred, and now, humanity is dealing with creatures that it cannot possibly overcome.

This game is just a tad more interesting because it’s set to be a semi-open-world game. There are no quest markers or waypoints. Instead, you’ll have to rely on your instincts to get around, explore, and hopefully learn how to save humanity.

As mentioned, Hell Is Us was featured during today’s State of Play event, where it was confirmed that the game will be available on September 4, 2025. When this title does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view the release date trailer from the event in the video embedded below.