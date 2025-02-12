Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Lost Soul Aside Release Date Unveiled

by

Finally!

Did you miss the PlayStation State of Play event? The event was filled with different game announcements and updates, one of which was about the upcoming Lost Soul Aside title. This game has been in the works for ages now, and finally, we have a release date to attach to this project.

Fortunately, the wait for Lost Soul Aside is not going to be long compared to when we first saw it brought to the public. Today, at the Sony PlayStation State of Play event, the developers revealed that this upcoming game will finally land on the market on May 30, 2025, for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

Players are in for a thrilling storyline where you’re out to save humankind from these dimensional invaders. As you’ve seen so far from the footage showcased, this looks like an action-packed gameplay experience, somewhat similar to franchises like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta if you’re familiar with those games.

Overall, this is fantastic news to players watching this game slowly come together over the decade-long wait. As long as there are no delay announcements, we’ll finally get to try this game out for ourselves. But in the meantime, you can view the latest release date trailer in the video embedded below.

Recent Videos

10 Games You WON'T BELIEVE Are Still Coming

10 Games You WON'T BELIEVE Are Still Coming
Top 25 NEW RPGs of 2025

Top 25 NEW RPGs of 2025
Civilization 7 - Before You Buy

Civilization 7 - Before You Buy
10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL

10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL
10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD

10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD
GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE

GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE
10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished

10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW

10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW
Category: Tag: ,