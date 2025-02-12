Lost Soul Aside Release Date Unveiled

Did you miss the PlayStation State of Play event? The event was filled with different game announcements and updates, one of which was about the upcoming Lost Soul Aside title. This game has been in the works for ages now, and finally, we have a release date to attach to this project.

Fortunately, the wait for Lost Soul Aside is not going to be long compared to when we first saw it brought to the public. Today, at the Sony PlayStation State of Play event, the developers revealed that this upcoming game will finally land on the market on May 30, 2025, for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

Players are in for a thrilling storyline where you’re out to save humankind from these dimensional invaders. As you’ve seen so far from the footage showcased, this looks like an action-packed gameplay experience, somewhat similar to franchises like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta if you’re familiar with those games.

Overall, this is fantastic news to players watching this game slowly come together over the decade-long wait. As long as there are no delay announcements, we’ll finally get to try this game out for ourselves. But in the meantime, you can view the latest release date trailer in the video embedded below.