Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets A Trailer Drop At State of Play

Are you ready to get back into the Onimusha franchise? Fortunately, a new game is on the way with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and it was just featured today at the Sony PlayStation State of Play. If you missed the event, you can check out the new gameplay footage here.

This wasn’t the first we heard of this game, but it is the first gameplay footage highlighting it. The upcoming installment, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, once again throws players into a fast-paced swordplay action game set in a sinister Japanese backdrop. While the gameplay offered a look into the upcoming installment, we’re still left waiting for more insight into the finer details of the game.

We saw our new protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, in action. Likewise, we got a look at the mysterious Oni Gauntlet. So, you best prepare for a bloody fight when this game drops into the marketplace. Unfortunately, it will be a little while before we can actually get our hands on the game. While this gameplay looks incredibly thrilling and action-packed, developers are not close to being ready to deliver it to the public.

Instead, the development team at Capcom hopes to release this one sometime in 2026. Still, while we wait for more marketing materials to be released this year for the upcoming installment of the beloved series, you can check out the latest gameplay footage in the video we have embedded below.