Marvel Rivals Dev Backpedals On Controversial Change

It’s been a lot of fun talking about Marvel Rivals since its launch last year. The primary reason for that is the game has truly taken the gaming world by storm. Tens of millions of players have dove into the free-to-play title and have thoroughly enjoyed it. One could argue that it’s one of the best games on the market due to the variety within it, the fun that can be had, and the adjustments that NetEase has made to ensure that things are fun and competitive while not being overbearing to those who don’t play the game with every free minute of their day.

However, a recent announcement about the game’s upcoming half-season caused a bit of controversy. If you recall, the game has seasons that are divided into two halves, with each half bringing in new characters and key additions/fixes to keep things balanced. The upcoming half-season will bring The Thing and Johnny Storm from The Fantastic Four into the game’s roster. However, the controversy emerged not from them but from NetEase’s announcement of a “rank reset” to help balance things out. It wouldn’t be a full-on “return to the starting ranks” reset, but everyone would be nerfed certain levels based on where they were when the new half began.

As one can imagine, gamers weren’t happy about that. So, NetEase posted on their blog about the feedback and decided to stop the rank reset:

“When the second half of the season begins, there will be no rank reset. Players will retain their ranks and scores from the end of the first half. To earn new rewards, players simply need to complete 10 matches in Competitive mode and meet the relevant conditions by the end of the season. Rewards will include a new Gold rank costume and a variety of Crests of Honor, featuring distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All.”

So, the words of fans reached the dev’s ears, and some adjustments have officially been made. Good to know. The team made it clear that such adjustments are truly due to fan feedback, which they take seriously:

“We strive to make Marvel Rivals the best game it can be, and the community is the driving force behind this mission! Please stay tuned to our official channels for more updates on the second half of the season. Your engagement and support mean the world to us, and we’re excited to continue this journey together!”

Crisis averted! Well, for now, at least.