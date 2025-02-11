Gameranx

Sony’s New Deformable Controller Tech. Patent

by

A deformable controller that will reform and monitor player’s interactions. What will they think of next!

Sony has been on the patent path for quite a while now. Their most recent iteration is a controller that can deform and return to its original shape while providing feedback and monitoring inputs. 

As spotted by the folks over at Tech4Gamers. Sony has recently filed a patent for a new type of controller that will deform when users interact with it. 

The patent describes a controller with multiple sensors, both for haptic feedback and to measure capacitance. So, the controller will detect if a user is holding it while also monitoring manipulations. 

There’s no word on how PlayStation plans to implement the use of this new controller. Sometimes patents are filed to protect the intellectual property of the company. The patent describes the physical makeup of the controller mentioning compounds like conductive ink materials. Also described are some of the manners in which users will be able to interact with the controller and what data it will output. 

[0037]  Here, if the user pushes the electrostatic capacitance sensors 12a and 12c 12d from both sides to deform the controller main body 11 into a flat shape as depicted in Subfigure (b) of FIG. 5, a pressing force F is applied by the user’s fingertips to the electrostatic capacitance sensors 12a and 12c whereas the electrostatic capacitance sensors 12b and 12d are free of contact with the user’s fingertips. As a result, the controller apparatus 10 outputs, for example, the proximity contact information such as the following:

electrostatic capacitance sensor 12a: C1

electrostatic capacitance sensor 12c: C2

where, C1 and C2 represent the changes in the electrostatic capacitance of each of the electrostatic capacitance sensors 12a and 12c, respectively.” ~ Sony Patent

The controller patent describes how Sony has attempted a deformable controller before but the limiting factors are usually the sensors and the materials from which they are made. Sony describes in some detail how they plan to address the potential shortcomings. If you’d like to find out more click here

Sony previously patented technology to monitor players’ emotions and provide feedback or alter the game accordingly. To find out more, click here

