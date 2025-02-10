Okami’s Director Suggests The HD Version Over Other Versions

Sometimes, a game releases that blazes a new trail and does it so well that it leaves a lasting impact. One such game is Okami. Directed by Hideki Kamiya and developed by Clover Studio.The game was originally published by Capcom and has received multiple ports. Hideki Kamiya weighed in on the best version to play.

As shared by the folks over at VGC. Okami has received a few ports over the years. You’d be forgiven for not knowing which to choose. This is what lead to this new revelation – A first time player of Okami reached out to Hideki Kamiya, the director. He asked which version was the best to play.

Okami has a unique and beautiful art style and the game allows players to interact with the environment characters using a brush. In the original PlayStation 2 version, the brush was controlled using the left analog stick. The Wii version made use of lacklustre motion controls and the subsequent PC port and Switch port made use of a variety of options. From the porting frenzy the game has undergone, the selected version can greatly affect the players experience. Hence this individual reaching out to Kamiya.

Kamiya’s response was interesting. He stated that though he originally worked on the PlayStation 2 version, the HD version is the best and that he’d rather fans not play the Wii version.

Now fans that would like to invest 60+ hours into the game know which is the best version. With the directors ‘stroke’ of approval. The HD version is available on the Nintendo Switch and Steam.

It was announced that Clovers Inc. are working on an Okami sequel. This was a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024 that left fans stunned. If you’d like to find out more. Click here.