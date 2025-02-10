Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Okami’s Director Suggests The HD Version Over Other Versions

by

Hideki Kamiya would rather you didn’t play the Wii version.

Sometimes, a game releases that blazes a new trail and does it so well that it leaves a lasting impact. One such game is Okami. Directed by Hideki Kamiya and developed by Clover Studio.The game was originally published by Capcom and has received multiple ports. Hideki Kamiya weighed in on the best version to play. 

As shared by the folks over at VGC. Okami has received a few ports over the years. You’d be forgiven for not knowing which to choose. This is what lead to this new revelation – A first time player of Okami reached out to Hideki Kamiya, the director. He asked which version was the best to play. 

Okami has a unique and beautiful art style and the game allows players to interact with the environment characters using a brush. In the original PlayStation 2 version, the brush was controlled using the left analog stick. The Wii version made use of lacklustre motion controls and the subsequent PC port and Switch port made use of a variety of options. From the porting frenzy the game has undergone, the selected version can greatly affect the players experience. Hence this individual reaching out to Kamiya. 

Kamiya’s response was interesting. He stated that though he originally worked on the PlayStation 2 version, the HD version is the best and that he’d rather fans not play the Wii version. 

Now fans that would like to invest 60+ hours into the game know which is the best version. With the directors ‘stroke’ of approval. The HD version is available on the Nintendo Switch and Steam.  

It was announced that Clovers Inc. are working on an Okami sequel. This was a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024 that left fans stunned. If you’d like to find out more. Click here

Recent Videos

Civilization 7 - Before You Buy

Civilization 7 - Before You Buy
10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL

10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL
10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD

10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD
GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE

GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE
10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished

10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW

10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW
No Man's Sky in 2025 Is A COMPLETELY Different Game

No Man's Sky in 2025 Is A COMPLETELY Different Game
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Before You Buy

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,