Nvidia’s GeForce Now Is Out of Stock & the Restock Is Going to Take A While

When it is finally back in stock purchasers will be restricted to day passes.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a subscription service that allows subscribers to Stream games that they own to a variety of devices. The games are run through Nvidia’s RTX Virtual rigs and as such it’s possible to achieve amazing results on middling hardware. Now, it seems as though the service is sold out. 

As shared by the folks over at Polygon, Nvidia’s GeForce now is currently unavailable for new sign ups. It seems as though existing customers are unaffected for now. Stephenie Ngo, a spokesperson for Nvidia spoke to Polygon and informed them that the pause on new subscriptions is because Nvidia is currently switching its payment provider.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now integrates with most gaming marketplaces. It allows users to play games from their own libraries on lower powered hardware. Granted, it is still game streaming and a good network connection is required but that’s about it. 

According to Stephenie Ngo the hold on new subscriptions will last around 5 weeks. Thereafter, those who want to adopt the service will have the opportunity to make use of day passes only. So it seems there’s a way to go before it’s business as usual. 

Nvidia’s GeForce Now works on most devices. It even works on the Steam Deck, however, a custom script is required to install it. These issues are being addressed and Nvidia will release a native Linux app sometime in the future. 

If you’d like to find out more about Nvidia, it’s newest offerings and general service updates from the company click here.  

