Take-Two Seems To Indicate It’ll Support The Nintendo Switch 2

As we get ever closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April, more questions will be asked about the 3rd-party support that the console may get. Recall that when the OG Switch launched in 2017, there was only light support from 3rd-parties. Square Enix, Capcom, Bethesda, and others gave SOME games to the consoles, but not heavy hitters at first. Ironically, Ubisoft was one of the teams that jumped on to deliver something special from the get-go, and that paid off huge. Eventually, more came into the fold, and with how successful the Switch was, many feel the Switch 2 will have MUCH greater support at launch.

However, at present, only certain companies have “confirmed” certain feelings for the Switch 2. Now, we can add Take-Two Interactive to that list. CEO Strauss Zelnick was doing a financial briefing and was asked about the upcoming console. His words were a bit cryptic but indicated that the company would likely bring things to the new system:

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Nintendo and we’ve supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release. There was a time when Nintendo platforms were really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. Now with today Switch and potentially Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience. As you may have noticed, Civilization 7 is now available on Switch. While we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch.”

We’re pretty sure he meant “support Switch 2” in that last line, but we digress. The point is that the company knows the Switch brought them money; the team at Firaxis knows that via its world-building game. So, it goes to reason that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be able to do the same, especially given the current hype surrounding it.

The question is, “What games would they bring?” One obvious choice is GTA 6. The game isn’t set to release until later this year, which would give Rockstar Games, which is under the umbrella of Take-Two Interactive, time to tailor it to the Switch 2 and ensure it works both on a TV and in handheld mode.

Borderlands 4 is a title that some have floated out as a possible option for Switch 2, as previous games in the series made it to the OG Switch. In the end, it’ll truly depend on the new console’s capabilities and whether Take-Two feels there’s money to be made off ports.