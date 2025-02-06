Apex Legends Season 24: Takeover Details

Apex Legends is a wildly popular battle royale hero shooter that has enjoyed 23 seasons of success. Now Respawn has announced the upcoming changes that will be a part of the Apex Legends Season 24 Update.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Steven Ferreira (Game director) and Evan Nikilich (design director) for Apex Legends outlined some of the updates that will be included in Season 24.

This update is being referred to as the Takeover. A number of updates are lined up but the focal point is the developers’ willingness to engage with the community and iterate based on player feedback.

Matchmaking, anti-cheat and competitive integrity – the Apex team wants to further refine the matchmaking processes to ensure that players have a balanced game, where each player has a fair shot. The team will also communicate throughout the year. Linux access was blocked to improve anti-cheat efforts. While this improves the game it directly affects Steam Deck players. Overhauling ranked rewards. Limited time modes in Pubs., ALGS meetup.

New content Return of modes like Three Strikes and Solos 2.0 Some quality of life changes Community partnerships where content creators will help curate challenges and rewards as part of the takeover. A new weapons system called Arsenals. Weapons balance updates for almost every weapon Assault class update – extra grenades, improved recoil and more. Armour updates – All helmets will be replaced with mythic helmets which will upgrade armour to red regardless of level. Ranked updates – improved tracking to help you monitor your progress. And much more.



For more information, Apex Legends fans should check out the developer update video embedded below. The Takeover update will launch on February 11th. To check out more Apex Legends updates click here.