Super Smash Bros Fans Debate Whether Popular 3rd Party Character Should Join The Roster

As of right now, only one 1st party title has been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2. That will change on April 2nd when the first official Nintendo Direct for the console and its software lineup debuts. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about what video games COULD arrive on the system from The Big N, and unsurprisingly to all, Super Smash Bros is a game that people won’t stop pondering about. Masahiro Sakurai has been working on a “new project” for about two years now, and many feel it’s a new entry in the beloved fighting game franchise. The question is, “What will be in it?” Or, more accurately, “Who will be in it?”

Sakurai noted previously that IF he were to do a new entry that it would have to be smaller than the Switch version, which is fair, given the scope and effort he put into it. However, there would still inevitably be new characters, and on Reddit, one debate that’s going on is whether Jonesy, the “main character” of Fortnite should be in the title.

It’s an intriguing question and one that you can’t simply write off as a “no” due to the kind of game he’s in. After all, we’ve gotten wacky and weird characters that “didn’t fit” the Super Smash Bros mold in the past, like Duck Hunt Dog and even Steve! If Sakurai could work those characters into the game, he could work Jonesy into it.

Also, Jonesy would be a contender for inclusion simply because he fits the “unofficial rule” of the game, which is that all characters have to have been on a Nintendo platform in the past. Cloud Strife, Kazuya, Solid Snake, and more have been on Nintendo platforms, so thus they were fair entrants to put into the game. Fortnite is on Switch and has been for several years now, so Jonesy would be a viable entry.

As for the Reddit community, the response is a bit “divided” presently. Some feel that this would be a fair entry, or even a fun one. A few noted that it’d be interesting to see his version of the “build” mechanic in the game. Others are more about the “reactions” that diehard gamers would have if Jonesy were to show up.

One person even suggested that he should be an assist trophy instead of a playable character, like Shovel Knight in the previous game.

Anything is possible when it comes to Masahiro Sakurai.