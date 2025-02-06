PlayStation Just Leaked Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date

There were more than a few games we were hopeful of getting our hands on last year. Unfortunately, as you all know, games can easily get delayed and pushed out of their intended launch window. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was one of those games we had hoped to have played already, but that didn’t happen. Instead, it was a waiting game now to see when Konami would pull back the veil and reveal its new launch date.

Turns out, that veil was accidentally pulled back by Sony. A new trailer leaked online; thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out it came from the PlayStation app. So it seems that Sony accidentally published a trailer ahead of time, revealing that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will arrive in the marketplace on August 28, 2025. So it’s a late summer release that you’ll enjoy just as long as no sudden delays push this game further back.

This trailer also highlights that Ape Escape is returning to the game for a fun little minigame to break up the intense storyline. We’re certainly eager to see how this game remake delivers when it launches. After all, Konami just saw a hit with its last remake.

Silent Hill 2 was released to the masses by the folks at Bloober Team. While the trailers initially highlighted the game concerned veteran fans, the actual gameplay experience received a ton of praise. We would be surprised if the Bloober Team didn’t get another crack at the Silent Hill franchise. Now, all eyes are on Metal Gear to see if this upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release receives just as much acclaim.

There are expectations that Sony will roll out a State of Play event this month. If so, this is likely the intended reveal event planned for Konami and PlayStation. But again, we’re waiting for confirmation on when Sony is bringing out their next State of Play showcase.