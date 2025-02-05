Gameranx

The Sims Turns 25 And Fans Get A Big Update!

Time to party like it’s the noughties!

The Sims series is 25 years old and to celebrate EA has released new content as part of the celebratory festivities. The Sims account has also announced a new trailer, a road map for the coming week and highlighted some of the upcoming content. 

As shared by the folks over at GamesRadar. The Sims Series is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. Part of that celebration is the addition of new items and clothing, weekly rewards as part of an event, and more to come over the course of the next few days. 

As shared to Twitter by TheSims Twitter account: part of the 25th birthday bash is an update that brings: 

  • Over 70 new clothes and items and buildings.
  • A blast from the Past event with weekly rewards until the 18th of March. 

In addition to the above updates, The Sims Twitter account shared a teaser for tomorrow’s trailer.

The trailer preview showcased what appeared to be a tattoo parlour and had a lot of fans speculating that a new tattoo artist career might be in the works. The newly shared Motherlode roadmap confirms that this is likely the case. 

  • 6th of February
    • Businesses & Hobbies Expansion pack first look. 
  • 18th of February
    • Businesses & Hobbies gameplay and deep dive. 
  • 25th of February
    • Still unknown at this time. 
  • 6th of March
    • Businesses & Hobbies Launch. 
  • 1st of May
    • Restoration Workshop 
    • Golden Years
    • Kitchen Clutter

There is a lot in store for fans of the franchise and there will likely be even more updates in the coming days. If you’d like to learn more about The Sims 4 and upcoming content or updates, we’ve got you covered. Click here

