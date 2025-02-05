The Switch 2 Pricing Conundrum According to Nintendo

It doesn’t look like there’ll be any changes to the Switch’s pricing though.

Nintendo shared their Q3 financial results yesterday as well as hosting a short Q&A. A few of the highlights from the financial results showed that the Nintendo Switch, despite selling 4.82 million consoles over the festive season, had actually sold 30% less than previous years. During the Q&A Nintendo addressed the price point of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Nintendo’s President Shuntaro Furukawa shared the conundrum that is the Switch 2 pricing. Furukawa explained that Nintendo is considering the effects of inflation while also keeping in mind exchange rates and the affordability that Nintendo is famous for.

Furukawa reportedly also stated that there would be no changes to the pricing of the regular Nintendo Switch after the Switch 2’s launch. This might disappoint some would be Switch 1 owners who might have been hoping that the arrival of the second console would herald significant discounts.

No price has been shared as yet, so it will be interesting to see what figure Nintendo arrives at after making all of the relevant market considerations.

