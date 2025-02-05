PlayStation Store Is Having A Massive Indie Game Sale

We are just barely into 2025, and there are countless games we can’t wait to get our hands on. However, I’m willing to bet there are a few games on your backlog that you still haven’t played. Specifically, I’m sure some smaller games got overshadowed by some behemoth AAA releases. Fortunately, the PlayStation Store is holding a sale right now, focusing only on the incredible indie hits that have come out.

Video games can be expensive. It’s always nice to keep some games on the backlog so you can go back and enjoy. So, if you have some of those backlog indie games you’re keen on finally checking out, this sale is for you. Well, it’s for you if you game on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5!

Nine Sols $23.99

Planet Coaster 2 $39.99

ARK: Survival Ascended $29.24

Gang Beasts $7.99

Medieval Dynasty $17.99/$20.99

Squirrel with a Gun $12.99

Funko Fusion $27.99

Cult of the Lamb $12.49

Sifu $13.99

Sea of Stars $24.49

Slime Rancher $4.99

Terraria $9.99

Overcooked! $3.39

Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition $9.09

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $7.49

The Long Dark $17.49

Cities: Skylines Remastered $9.99

Hopefully, there is something featured in the sale that has piqued your interest! That is just a small highlight of the games featured. After all, there are over 2,000 store listings for this sale, so you have quite a few games that you can look through.

Fortunately, the sale is going on for a little while. You don’t need to go right through and purchase the games you’re after immediately. Instead, it’s noted that the sale ends on February 19, 2025. That’s a relief if you want to take your time and decide on what game is worth your hard-earned money.