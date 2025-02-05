Monster Hunter Wilds Gets A New Open Beta – This Weekend!

Capcom ups the ante so that everyone will want to give the game a try.

Capcom dropped a real crowd pleaser of an announcement in yesterday’s Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase: they’re having a second open beta, as soon as this weekend!

As they explained on the official site, the beta will go live on February 6 to 9, and then on the 13th to the 16th, 2025. Given that the game is already dropping at the end of this month, this move is pretty generous, or one could argue, some incredible marketing.

Everything from the first open beta will also be available here, but that also includes the proviso about how you create your character. If you go back to reedit your character, you risk not being able to bring your open beta character to the full game.

Among the additions is a new training area, where you can practice with all the weapons playing solo. This area also offers auto revive and your consumables will stay the same amount, to encourage you to give everything a try.

Speaking of solo, you can now play the game itself solo without entering a lobby. If you change your mind, you can use an SOS Flare to join multiplayer temporarily. But here’s the kicker; playing on your own lets you pause the game.

If you do want to play online, but only with friends, the beta will also launch private lobbies of up to 16 players.

Finally, Gypceros will be joined by Arkveld as your next big potential conquest. Capcom has prepared a special Slaying Quest for Arkveld as a high difficulty quest. These quests are optional, but if you beat Arkveld, it will start appearing in locales.

Lastly, entering the beta gives you the chance to earn some sweet “I was there” bonuses. There’s a not too special but nice bonus item pack that comes with these:

Raw Meat x10

Shock Trap x3

Pitfall Trap x3

Tranq Bomb x10

Large Barrel Bomb x3

Armor Sphere x5

Flash Pod x10

Large Dung Pod x10

And there’s a bonus pendant, the same one from the first beta, of a nice little lupine fuzzy toy. Pendants don’t have any special status effects in Monster Hunter Wilds, except for your hunter parading in swag that would make 2000s era Akiba gyarus jealous.

Monster Hunter Wilds is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025. For that matter, the open beta will be on all three platforms too. It’s crazy to think that one of the biggest games of the year is already dropping right as this month ends.