Nintendo Music Update: Super Mario World

The Nintendo Music App is the easiest way to listen to those catchy game soundtracks that you can’t get out of your head. The next Nintendo Music App update is live now. This update brings music from Super Mario World for the SNES.
As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Nintendo updated its music app with 49 new tracks from Super Mario World. Surely we all remember at least one catchy tune from that classic. In order to make use of the Nintendo Music App fans need an active Nintendo Online Subscription.
What music is included?
The good people over at Nintendo Life keep an up-to-date list of all of the songs available on the Nintendo Music App.
The following Nintendo Switch games’ soundtracks are also included in the app:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The N64 has also received some love. Here are the following soundtracks from the N64 (hopefully with more to follow):
- F-Zero X
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Wave Race 64
Gamecube:
- Metroid Prime
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Super Nintendo
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Super Mario World
Several other Nintendo systems have received Nintendo Music Updates, so we highly recommend checking out the app or the list from Nintendo Life.
If you’d like to read about the announcement of the Music app click here. Nintendo announced a Supercharge Sale that will run until the second week of February, if you’d like to find out more about the sale and what games are included click here.