Elden Ring Nightreign Details Are Reportedly Coming Next Week

Elden Ring fans were surprised to see a spinoff title coming to the marketplace. Announced during The Game Awards 2024, FromSoftware unveiled Elden Ring Nightreign, an upcoming game based on a procedurally generated Limgrave. But beyond that, the studio hasn’t been keen on unveiling much more. However, a new report online suggests that the developers will release new details about the upcoming game in the coming week.

Insider Gaming recently reported that Elden Ring Nightreign will have a new showing next week. According to their sources familiar with the project, the showcase will happen on February 12, 2025. However, there wasn’t much stated in terms of what exactly would be highlighted in the coming week. All that was reported was that players would see media previews and a final release date. If the report is to be believed, the game should come out within May of this year.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this is true. There were rumors that Sony would also be holding a PlayStation State of Play event this month. We may see this game highlighted during that presentation. However, we’re waiting for Sony to confirm that the State of Play is even happening within this month.

For those unaware of Elden Ring Nightreign, this is a cooperative spinoff from the incredibly popular RPG Elden Ring. As mentioned, we’re getting a procedurally generated Limgrave to explore. Meanwhile, the game focuses on three players working together to battle various monsters and prepare for a final boss battle after three in-game days. We also recently reported on how developers were not just chasing trends when they crafted this game but instead took elements that they felt worked for this project.

Again, right now Elden Ring Nightreign doesn’t have a release date. Instead, it’s only slated to launch sometime this year. With that said, we know that when the game finally releases into the marketplace, it will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms.