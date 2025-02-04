Xbox Game Pass Will Lose These 7 Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are always pumped to see what Microsoft brings to the service each month. There are typically two waves of new game arrivals each month for the subscription service. That’s always great to see, as it gives us some insight into what’s coming throughout the month. However, that announcement typically also confirms what video games will be removed from the subscription service.

It’s unfortunate to see some games being removed from the service, especially if you’re just getting into them. However, unlike first-party Microsoft titles, these third-party games are only available on the subscription service for a duration. So when Microsoft takes to the Xbox Wire to unveil what games are coming to the service for each wave, they also alert players of what will soon leave the digital library.

For the first wave of February, we know that seven games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. You have until February 15, 2025, to enjoy these games before they return to being only available for purchase.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass February 15

A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Again, you still have time to enjoy these games on the subscription service. However, players are also incentivized to check these games out regardless. Microsoft offers players a special 20% discount on purchasing these games. So, if you enjoy the game or want to secure a copy for your digital library, you can purchase it on sale right now. This sale is only for those with an Xbox Game Pass membership and is done before the games officially leave the service.

We also have a complete breakdown of what games are coming to the subscription service this month, which you can read about here. It looks like this month, there will be a mix of new titles coming for those on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and even Xbox Game Pass Standard.