Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC Port Gets First Update

PC ports have been the talk of the gaming community a lot over the last week, as two AAA titles got their own PC ports, and only one of them was actually good. That good one was Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which you could tell Square Enix wanted to do right by fans with, as it really wants the game to sell well after the “lackluster” sales it got when it was a PS5 exclusive. Trailers perfectly highlighted how the game would accentuate certain features and do things that even a PlayStation couldn’t, so it made fans happy when the port was solid. Currently, on Steam, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating.

However, that’s not to say that the PC port is flawless. Square Enix just dropped an update for the PC port, doing some adjustments and fixes for those with certain PC and PC settings. You can check out the update and its fixes below:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC patch 1.001 is out!



▪️ Improved overall stability.

▪️ Fixed graphics preset defaulting to 'Low' on first Steam Deck launch. Saved settings now apply on restart.

▪️ Anti-Aliasing Method defaults to DLSS on supported PCs.

▪️ Updated DirectStorage DLL. pic.twitter.com/xmfh26W0mN — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) February 3, 2025

More than likely, you’ll be able to expect this kind of thing going forward, depending on how many other issues pop up in the game as many dive further into it. Sony and PlayStation are truly hoping to “expand its reach” in the future with its titles so that they can get in the hands of as many gamers as possible, so you might be seeing the third entry in the “Remake Saga” come out to not only other consoles at launch, but to PC. Only time will tell.

Speaking of the third entry, given how the second one went, all eyes are on the third one to see how it will tie up the new story elements and deliver a “memorable finish.” Fans are still a bit divided on the overall “new story elements” within the “Remake Saga,” as it’s almost poking fun at certain things, including having a multiverse when “everything has a multiverse nowadays,” and making you wonder what you’re actually seeing at times. To be fair, some changes have been praised, including tying things into a certain film that diehard fans love and changing certain scenes so that certain characters can get a ”long overdue payoff.”

Gameplay-wise, we know that things will evolve even further from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as players will have access to the Highwind to fly all over Gaia. Plus, there will be more summons, limit breaks, characters to use, and so on.

The game doesn’t have a release window yet, but many are hoping it won’t be too long of a wait.