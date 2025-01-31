Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits Concurrent Player Record While On Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 likely needs little introduction. The wildly popular open-world Western RPG has garnered over 175 awards. Not only did it captivate players at launch, but it continues to do so almost seven years later. It’s even achieved a new Steam concurrent players record.

As shared by the folks over at MP1ST. Red Dead Redemption 2 recently went on sale last week on Steam. Players can save between 75-80% depending on the version they decide to pick up. According to SteamDB, the standard edition is at its lowest price yet. The prices are as follows for North America:

Red Dead Redemption 2: Standard Edition – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $19.99

These prices may differ depending on your region.

The Steam sale has clearly done the trick. 5 days ago Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time peak of 86,717 concurrent players on Steam. It had previously seen an all-time high of 77,655 players in November of 2023. That’s not just the result of the sale either once the game gets its paws on you, you are sure to come back. The 24-hour peak is proof of that. 5 days after its all-time peak the 24-hour peak is 79,282 players.

While the game is a perfect example of a single-player Western RPG done right it also offers a multiplayer experience with Red Dead Online. It’s possible to round up a posse with your friends complete missions, build a campsite, race or even enter a deathmatch.

If you aren’t a proud owner of Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, it’s well worth your consideration. Check out the game’s Steam store page here. It’ll be on sale until the 6th of February. If you’d like to find out more about Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve got you covered. Click here.