Rumor: Demon’s Souls Isn’t Currently Being Ported To PC, And It May Never Be Ported

The 2020 Demon’s Souls remake is an oddity in modern gaming. While the original was developed by FromSoftware for the PlayStation 3 in 2009, the remake was done by Bluepoint Games in 2020.

It’s often forgotten but both games were not only published by Sony, but Sony’s Japan Studio led development on both games, just before Sony would dissolve them and integrate them into Team Asobi.

This is all to say that even though FromSoftware’s contribution to Demon’s Souls is well appreciated, it, alongside Bloodborne, where always Sony projects. While we don’t know for certain how much ownership FromSoftware has to these games, Sony owns part of FromSoftware, and their parent company, Kadokawa. So as of right now, these distinctions may be moot and academic.

Given Sony’s new initiative to publish their games to PC, one would be right to question if they would consider to bring either Demon’s Souls or Bloodborne to PC as well. If you hadn’t realized it, both games remain exclusive to PlayStation platforms to this day.

As posted on IconEra, Bryank75 claims that Sony is not currently porting Demon’s Souls to PC, or for that matter, to any other platform. Bryank75 goes on to opine:

“Meaning that it may never go to PC and certainly looks like it won’t be this generation at least.”

As we just reported, Bryank75 cites his accurate rumor about Returnal coming to PC to raise his credibility. As is often the case, we don’t know if their rumors are real. While there’s little to confirm his credibility, one correct rumor is at least one point more to that effect.

Last March 2024, another leaker, Silknigth, claimed the exact opposite. They suggested that it would be a lot of work, but that Demon’s Souls would come to PC eventually.

Silknigth doesn’t have a good track record, but we aren’t interested in weighing the possible credibility between two leakers. What we will point out here is that Bluepoint has shifted directions from making ports and remakes to original titles. Subsequently, Sony has been tapping Nixxes and Iron Galaxy to make their more recent ports to PC.

Independent of whether we believe the sources are credible or not, it seems that Sony has more incentive to keep making PC ports instead of cancelling them. Given that the company has been finding their long gestating live service games are unfeasible, they have been cancelling those projects.

We did learn that they do have single player titles in the works, with the recently announced The Ghost of Yotei and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. But if Sony still has too many projects cancelled or still needing development time, it only makes sense for them to make more money by making more ports.

But with all that said, Sony has remained tight lipped on doing anything new with both Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne for some time now, so there must be some reason that they’re not able to do so. Is there really an issue with FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki disallowing Sony to touch these properties, as Shuhei Yoshida once suggested? Whatever the reason, we know Sony knows that the fans are asking for it.