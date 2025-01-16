Shuhei Yoshida Doesn’t Know Why Sony Isn’t Moving On Bloodborne, So He Shared His Theory Instead

Shuhei’s theory doesn’t line up with the circumstantial evidence, but it’s just his opinion.

Shuhei Yoshida has an interesting idea on why Sony hasn’t touched Bloodborne in years, but don’t expect him to actually know anything about it.

In his 1st interview since retiring from PlayStation, Shuhei revealed to Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller that the FromSoftware original title for Sony is the number one question he receives for years. However, since he stopped being SCE Worldwide President in 2019, he claimed that he doesn’t really know why his company hasn’t been moving on it.

Fans have been sharing his theory on why he thinks there is no movement on the game, and strangely, he believes it’s because of FromSoftware’s president and lead game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user IcePopsicleDragon, here’s what Yoshida said:

“Miyazaki-san really really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested but he’s so successful and so busy so he cannot do it himself and he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory and the PlayStation team respects his wish.”

You can watch Yoshida’s entire interview here.

We reported on Hidetaka Miyazaki being asked about Bloodborne in June 2024, and he said this:

“If I say I want one, I’ll get in trouble as well. But it’s nothing I’m opposed to.

Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I’d love more players to be able to enjoy it.

Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it’d be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past.

So as far as I’m concerned, that’s definitely not something I’d be opposed to.”

There’s certainly a disconnect between Yoshida’s and Miyazaki’s statements. We will reiterate that Yoshida admits he doesn’t know why Sony hasn’t worked on a port for the original game to PlayStation 5 or PC, or why they haven’t made any sequels or spinoff games.

The most Bloodborne fans have gotten was a Hunter Bot in Astro Bot. And we know some fans liked that, but obviously that’s not what everyone really wants.

As many fans have pointed out, a new Bloodborne release of any kind would clearly be good money for Sony, so they’ve been puzzled as to why they still haven’t made it yet. Until Sony announces something, or tells us why it isn’t happening, we’re still going to have to wonder why.