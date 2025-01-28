Grand Theft Auto 5 Modder Is Bringing GTA 6 Map Into The Game

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting any new official news about the upcoming installment. Overall, it’s a grueling wait, as Rockstar Games doesn’t seem keen on offering much more than the initial trailer reveal. It’s been over a year since that trailer launched, and fans are getting restless. One fan is even taking it upon themselves to recreate the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 map on Grand Theft Auto 5.

If you’re waiting to get your hands on GTA 6, chances are you might be keen on checking out this new map mod. Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that a modder named Dark Space is bringing the upcoming map to the current Grand Theft Auto 5 game. However, after speaking with IGN, they are worried that this mod could see a takedown notice from Take-Two Interactive.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new. There’s been a few takedowns from Take-Two Interactive regarding Grand Theft Auto. Earlier this week, we reported on the anticipated GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition. That project was all about bringing GTA Vice City into the GTA 4 game. Since the trailer reveal confirmed that the mod was nearly ready, the YouTube channel has been deleted.

For my next video, I've been working hard at making the GTA 6 community map real. Here's a look at my progress so far: pic.twitter.com/ejPu3EWKqa — Dark Space (@Dark_SpaceYT) January 25, 2025

Of course, since then, the modders have gone ahead and dropped the mod online. However, they opted to make a few adjustments and made it so that players didn’t even need a copy of GTA 4 to run the game. So, that might make some modders a little more concerned that Take-Two Interactive will be even stricter about whether a mod is able to make its way online or not.

Dark Space might be concerned right now, but he also believes this mod might have no serious issues. Everything is being done with assets from Grand Theft Auto V, similar to content made for FiveM servers. Likewise, while he is making replicas of the upcoming game’s map, it’s not like we have the full layout yet.

Instead, the map brought in is just sections of what we saw in the trailer, such as Vice Beach and the Venetian Islands. If this mod doesn’t get killed off, we should see it launch within the next couple of weeks.