Phil Spencer Suggests Not Every Shipped Xbox Game Will Go To Competitor Platforms

There are a lot of questions swirling around Xbox. Lately, the move from the company has been less focused on Xbox consoles and instead a means of allowing players to enjoy games no matter what they are working with. That’s the glory of streaming, and Xbox Game Pass is widely available to enjoy the latest generation of games on low-end PCs, Smart TVs, and even your phone. However, there is also the question of what exclusivity means for the company these days. Recently, Phil Spencer commented on the topic.

In an interview on Destin, Phil Spencer was asked about exclusivity. It was asked directly if all Xbox games were coming to PlayStation, and Phil stated that wouldn’t happen. He reiterates that there are shipped Xbox games that won’t see a release on PlayStation or Nintendo. However, that doesn’t mean he will be gating around certain franchises from hitting platforms outside of just Xbox and PC.

If you recall, an early snippet of this week’s interview focused on another related question. Destin mentioned past interviews that stated games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield won’t be released on competitor platforms. However, we have since seen Indiana Jones and the Great Circle get a release date for the PlayStation 5.

Asking if Starfield will not suffer the same fate of leaving Xbox exclusivity, Phil Spencer says he couldn’t say that. So we might see Starfield released on PlayStation 5 soon enough. But at the same time, some games shipped already won’t find a port coming to a rival platform.

Interestingly enough, he mentions shipped games, which still leaves it open for some of these franchises to release on rival platforms with future installments, remastered editions, remakes, or even collection launches. At any rate, Phil Spencer still suggests that the goal of Xbox is to provide a great way of enjoying games and making them more accessible to players.