Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC System Requirements Are Officially Confirmed

Assassin’s Creed fans will soon finally have their hands on the next major installment of this beloved franchise. The next game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, is nearing its release on March 20, and if you’re planning to play the game on PC, then we have good news. Ubisoft recently unveiled to the public the official PC system requirements to run this game as intended.

The developers confirmed the various system requirements on the official Ubisoft website. They also focus on ray tracing, which is a plus if you want to make some finer tweaks to the game settings. Of course, you will want to make note of the various details below to see what you can expect from the game.

Thanks to the graphic supplied by Ubisoft on their website, you can view the full breakdown above. Hopefully, you won’t have to make any notable upgrades to your PC to enjoy this game. However, if you’re planning to make some upgrades, then you have time, as again, this title won’t be launching into the marketplace until March 20, 2025.

If you recall, the game’s recent delay pushed it out to February. We recently reported that Ubisoft unveiled that they had opted to delay the game in order to polish the parkour mechanics. With this extra allotted time to develop the game, fans might be in for a more engaging and balanced experience. Of course, we’ll have to see if that ends up being the case or not.

While this game has yet to be released into the marketplace, we already know what’s next. We’ve also reported that Assassin’s Creed Hexe might be the next major release to follow Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Details are scarce on that game, but we did get a short teaser a few years ago to highlight this game as being one of the projects Ubisoft had intended to bring out. Still, we’re a good ways off before that game reaches the marketplace.

Again, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch on March 20, 2025. When the game does drop, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can view the latest story trailer released this week below.