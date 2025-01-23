Assasin’s Creed: Codename HEXE Finally Gets An Update

Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE was first announced two years ago. Little has been mentioned about the game since. Now Ubisoft has finally given a small update on the title.

As shared by the folks over at GamesRadar. Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE was first announced in September 2022. Unfortunately, aside from a handful of rumours, little else has been said since.

Today marks the first time anything has been said since the game’s reveal. Ubisoft stated that Assasin’s Creed: Codename Hexe will probably be added to The Animus Hub. For those of you unfamiliar with the Animus Hub, it is a launcher for Assasin’s Creed games.

The update was provided by Andrée-Anne Boisvert who had the following to say:

“[Ubisoft] will also be integrating The Animus Hub in its constantly evolving form into all our future titles going forward. These could include, of course, upcoming flagship titles like the previously announced Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE”

While that is no great update, it at least confirms that the game is still in development and will be part of a larger tapestry of Assasin’s Creed games in the future.

If you’d like to read more about Assasin’s Creed games and Assasin’s Creed game updates click here.

If anyone understands the pain that Assain’s Creed: Codename Hexe fans are experiencing. It is Hollow Knight fans. Hollow Knight fans have gotten very few updates over the past 6 years when the game was initially announced. Recently there was a very small update but past that fans of the franchise know very little. This has led to a variety of theories and even the idea that fans of the series just pretend the game is coming out on a specified date.